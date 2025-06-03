Trump Appoints Hudson Valley Man To Federal Role

Richard Mayfield, a resident of Newburgh, has been named the State Director for USDA Rural Development in New York, US Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins announced last week.

The appointment places Mayfield at the helm of federal efforts to promote economic prosperity and strengthen rural communities across the Empire State, USDA officials said.

The USDA Rural Development program oversees funding and support for housing, business, and infrastructure projects in rural areas. Mayfield previously held the same position under Trump's first administration and brings more than three decades of experience in federal, state, and local government.

The agency’s New York office officially welcomed Mayfield back in a Monday, June 2 post on social media platform X, writing, “Today we welcome Richard Mayfield as the newly appointed State Director for USDA Rural Development in New York. We look forward to the coming years of serving rural New York with Director Mayfield!”

Mayfield most recently served as Director of Central Services for Dutchess County. His previous roles in Orange County government included Director of Operations, Press Secretary, and Director of Community Development.

As State Director, Mayfield will oversee USDA efforts to support rural housing, water and wastewater infrastructure, business development, and community facilities—priorities closely tied to the needs of rural New Yorkers.

The appointment is part of a broader slate of USDA leadership changes under the Trump administration aimed at advancing its “America First” agricultural and rural economic agenda.

