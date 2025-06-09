Trump Aide Hits Back At ABC Anchor For Comments About Him Leading To Suspension

Terry Moran, senior national correspondent at ABC News, was placed on indefinite suspension by the network Sunday morning, June 8, after calling deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller a “world-class hater” in a since-deleted post on X.

Moran’s post, published late Saturday night, June 7, offered a blistering critique of Miller’s role in shaping Trump-era policy:

"The thing about Stephen Miller is not that he is the brains behind Trumpism,” Moran wrote in the post. “Yes, he is one of the people who conceptualizes the impulses of the Trumpist movement and translates them into policy. But that’s not what’s interesting about Miller. It’s not brains. It’s bile.

"Miller is a man who is richly endowed with the capacity for hatred. He’s a world-class hater. You can see this just by looking at him because you can see that his hatreds are his spiritual nourishment. He eats his hate.

"Trump is a world-class hater. But his hatred is only a means to an end, and that end is his own glorification. That’s his spiritual nourishment.”

Miller, age 39, who served as a senior adviser and chief speechwriter during Trump’s first term, responded by blasting what he called the corporate media’s mask slipping.

"The most important fact about Terry’s full public meltdown is what it shows about the corporate press in America," Miller posted on X. "For decades, the privileged anchors and reporters narrating and gatekeeping our society have been radicals adopting a journalist’s pose. Terry pulled off his mask."

Miller is widely credited with architecting Trump’s hardline immigration policies and remains a prominent voice in right-wing circles.

Moran interviewed President Trump in the Oval Office in late April marking his first 100 days in office.

The 65-year-old Moran is a longtime journalist whose career includes stints at Court TV, the New Republic, and the Legal Times.

He joined ABC News in 1997 as Supreme Court correspondent and later served as chief White House correspondent, covering the Clinton and Bush administrations.

He has also held roles as chief foreign correspondent, Nightline co-anchor, and senior national correspondent

