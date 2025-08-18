Trump Administration To Hand Over Epstein Files To Congress, House Oversight Chief Says

Rep. James Comer (R-Kentucky), chairman of the House Oversight Committee, announced on Monday, Aug. 18, that the Justice Department has agreed to begin handing over records related to the late financier and convicted child sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. The records are expected to be provided by the end of the week.

The move comes in response to subpoenas issued earlier this month by a House Oversight subcommittee seeking documents related to Epstein’s high-profile case.

The committee’s requests didn’t stop there. Subpoenas also went out to several prominent figures who either investigated or had connections to Epstein, including Bill and Hillary Clinton, as well as multiple former attorneys general from both major parties.

The Trump administration’s handling of Epstein-related evidence has been under scrutiny, with critics citing a lack of transparency and alleged efforts to keep files from public view.

During his 2024 campaign, President Trump promised to release the Epstein files, generating buzz among supporters eager for revelations about powerful individuals.

However, the Justice Department stated in July that no “client list” of influential Epstein associates exists — contradicting earlier assurances from then-Attorney General Pam Bondi. That reversal sparked outrage among Trump backers.

Adding to the controversy, a federal judge last year blocked the Trump administration’s attempt to unseal grand jury transcripts linked to Epstein’s associate Ghislaine Maxwell, casting doubt on the administration’s transparency motives.

While lawmakers from both parties have urged the Justice Department to resolve the issue by releasing the files, officials have cited the need to protect victims and the ongoing sealed status of much of the information.

With the DOJ’s new commitment, Congress is now poised to review the long-awaited documents, though questions about what might be revealed, and what may remain hidden, persist.

