'Truly Hideous Crime': Man Who Raped Young Child In Hudson Valley Learns His Fate

Kelvin Dubon-Rivas, age 35, of Newburgh, was sentenced on Monday, June 23, in Orange County Court to 20 years in state prison, followed by 20 years of post-release supervision, after previously pleading guilty to first-degree rape, Orange County District Attorney David M. Hoovler announced the same day.

As part of the sentence, he will also be required to register as a sex offender.

Dubon-Rivas admitted in court that the offense took place in September 2024 and involved a child younger than 11. According to Hoovler, Dubon-Rivas admitted that in September 2024, he engaged in "anal sexual contact" with the child.

He entered his plea on Friday, January 31, and faced the maximum sentence laid out in the plea agreement.

“Stealing the innocence of a child for repulsive sexual acts is a truly hideous crime,” Hoovler said on Monday, adding, “The lengthy sentence imposed in this case ensures that this offender will be unable to hurt others and should serve as a warning to anyone who might engage in similar conduct."

