Truck Driver Killed In Fiery Crash On I-95 In NY

The fatal collision happened just after midnight on Tuesday, Sept. 9, on the southbound side of I-95 at mile marker 6.1 in New Rochelle, police said.

An investigation determined that a 2026 Peterbilt tractor-trailer had slowed in the right lane because of an active construction zone with a lane closure. A 2016 Hino box truck then crashed into the rear of the Peterbilt.

The Hino immediately became fully engulfed in flames, police said.

The driver of the Hino, whose name has not yet been released pending notification of family, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The operator of the Peterbilt was taken to a nearby hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

The crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

