Fair 72°

SHARE

Tropical Storm Forms: Here's How Dexter Will Affect East Coast

Beachgoers from Florida to New England are being warned to brace for pounding surf and dangerous rip currents after newly named Tropical Storm Dexter materialized overnight several hundred miles east of the Southeast coastline.

The projected path for Dexter, which became a tropical storm on Sunday night, Aug. 3.&nbsp;

The projected path for Dexter, which became a tropical storm on Sunday night, Aug. 3. 

 Photo Credit: AccuWeather
Meteorologists are tracking three more tropical “hot spots,” including a disturbance near the Bahamas that could influence late-week weather in the Southeast.&nbsp;

Meteorologists are tracking three more tropical “hot spots,” including a disturbance near the Bahamas that could influence late-week weather in the Southeast. 

Photo Credit: AccuWeather
Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories

Dexter will track northeast and remain well offshore, but its broad wind field will fan swells toward the shoreline beginning late Tuesday, Aug. 5. It strengthened to become a tropical storm on Sunday night, Aug. 3.

The roughest surf is expected along the Outer Banks and the mid-Atlantic on Wednesday before spreading into southern New England. Mariners and swimmers are urged to heed local flag warnings.

Closer to land, a stalled frontal boundary continues to dump torrents of rain on southeastern Georgia and coastal South Carolina. 

Dexter may not be alone for long. Meteorologists are tracking three more tropical “hot spots,” including a disturbance near the Bahamas that could influence late-week weather in the Southeast. 

Any new development would enhance coastal swells and complicate the wet pattern already in place.

Residents are encouraged to monitor updated forecasts, secure loose beach equipment, and have alternate travel plans should conditions deteriorate.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to follow Daily Voice New City and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE