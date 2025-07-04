Tropical Rainstorm Zone Expands From Florida Toward Carolinas: Here's Latest

As of 8 a.m. Friday, July 4, National Hurricane Center said the system — currently labeled #92L — is located about 100 miles off the northeast Florida coast.

Showers and thunderstorms have been increasing, and while a short-lived tropical or subtropical depression could still form late Friday or Saturday, July 5, that outcome remains uncertain, the National Hurricane Center said in a Friday morning update.

"This will be a classic example of homegrown development, by which a tropical depression or storm may form close to the southeast Atlantic coast and in an area where it is typical for July," AccuWeather Lead Hurricane Expert Alex DaSilva said.

Regardless of development, the system is expected to bring heavy rain to parts of west-central and southwestern Florida through Saturday, with impacts spreading to coastal areas of the Carolinas by Saturday night.

Forecasters say winds could pick up along the coast as barometric pressure drops and circulation tightens. Rough surf and higher seas are likely from the Florida coast to the Outer Banks through the long holiday weekend.

An Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft is scheduled to investigate the disturbance later Friday.

The zone has been on meteorologists’ radar since mid-June.

