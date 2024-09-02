Tropical Activity Ramping Up With Forecasters Now Tracking Several Systems: What To Know Now

"Later this week into the upcoming weekend, forecasters are monitoring the potential for a storm to take shape along the Southeast Coast," said AcuWeather.com, noting that it could pose a threat "for rounds of rain along the mid-Atlantic and New England coasts by the upcoming weekend."

Forecasters are now monitoring three other systems over multiple zones.

Here's a rundown:

1. A tropical wave in the Caribbean Sea is forecast to move westward and reach the Lesser Antilles on Monday, Sept. 2.

"Thereafter, environmental conditions appear conducive for the gradual development of this system, and a tropical depression could form while it continues moving westward across the Caribbean Sea through the middle to the latter part of the week," the National Hurricane Center said.

2. Along the Texas coast, a broad area of low pressure is expected to linger through much of the week, and if it meanders offshore, some slow development is possible.

3. In the Eastern Tropical Atlantic, another tropical wave, now located just west of the Cape Verde Islands in West Africa, is expected to move slowly westward to west-northwestward through late this week.

The next storm name for the Atlantic basin will be called Francine.

"If no named storms form across the Atlantic waters by Labor Day, Sept. 2, this would mark the first time in 27 years that not a single named tropical storm has developed in the basin between Aug. 21 and Sept. 2," according to AccuWeather.com.

The 2024 Atlantic hurricane season began on Saturday, June 1, and runs through Saturday, Nov. 30.

