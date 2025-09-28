Trooper Shoots Dog During Investigation: Nysp

The incident happened on Wednesday, Sept. 24, at 12:21 p.m. while the trooper was conducting neighborhood interviews on Elm Road in the Town of Mamakating, according to the release.

The trooper had rung the doorbell of a residence, then stepped down the front steps and stood behind a nearby vehicle. When the door opened, the dog bolted out “in an aggressive manner” and charged at him, police said.

The trooper was “backed into a corner with no viable cover or avenue of retreat,” according to the release. Fearing for his safety, he fired his service weapon multiple times, striking the dog.

Backup was called, and two troopers along with a supervisor responded to the scene, police said. The dog was taken to a nearby veterinary clinic where it was treated for its injuries.

The incident remains under investigation, according to New York State Police.

