Trooper Injured After Vehicle Strikes Patrol Car On Thruway

A New York State Police trooper was hospitalized after their patrol car was hit during a traffic stop on the Thruway.

The scene of the crash.

Photo Credit: New York State Police
Michael Mashburn
Michael Mashburn

The Albany County crash happened at around 8:45 a.m. Friday, Aug. 8, in the northbound lanes of I-87 in Bethlehem.

A trooper was inside the patrol car while conducting a traffic stop when a northbound vehicle struck it, according to police. The trooper was taken to Albany Medical Center with injuries believed to be non-life-threatening.

The driver who had been stopped, along with the driver who struck the patrol car, were not injured, police said.

The right northbound lane was closed while troopers investigated the crash.

