Trooper, Driver Hospitalized After Head-On Crash In Rockland County, Witnesses Say

The accident happened around 11:30 p.m. Aug. 9 at East Eckerson and Mallory roads in the Hillcrest section of Ramapo, incident reporter Mark Lieb said.

Witnesses at the scene told Lieb the trooper’s vehicle collided head-on with a Mercedes sedan. Police said the trooper was rushed to the hospital with cuts and bruises. At least one person from the other car was also hurt and taken to the hospital, according to Lieb.

No update on that person’s condition was available Sunday morning. East Eckerson Road remained closed until well past midnight as police investigated, Lieb said.

