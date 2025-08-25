Mostly Cloudy 74°

SHARE

Triple Murder-Suicide: Sergeant Solely Responsible For Killing Wife, Sons In New City, AG Says

More than a year after the shocking deaths of a Westchester police sergeant, his wife, and their two young sons inside their Rockland County home, state investigators have released their findings.

Bronxville PD Lt. Watson Morgan, far right, his wife, Ornela, and their two sons in photo posted on social media in January, 2023.

Bronxville PD Lt. Watson Morgan, far right, his wife, Ornela, and their two sons in photo posted on social media in January, 2023.

 Photo Credit: Facebook/Onela Morgan
10 Clydesdale Court in New City.

10 Clydesdale Court in New City.

 Photo Credit: Google Maps street view
Ben Crnic
Email me Read More Stories

On Friday, Aug. 22, New York Attorney General Letitia James’ Office of Special Investigation announced it had concluded that Bronxville Police Sergeant Watson Morgan was solely responsible for the deaths of his wife, Ornela Morgan, and their two sons before taking his own life on Dec. 30, 2023, in New City.

The conclusion came after a review of physical and forensic evidence, including ballistics and DNA analysis, according to the Attorney General's Office. 

Investigators found no evidence of forced entry and determined that the pistol recovered inside the home was registered to Sergeant Morgan. Ballistic tests matched the gun to the recovered shell casings, and DNA evidence confirmed Morgan’s DNA on the weapon. 

"Therefore, OSI concluded there is no basis on which to seek charges against any living person in this matter," the Attorney General's Office said on Friday.

The case began when Morgan failed to show up for his scheduled shift with the Bronxville Police Department on Dec. 29, 2023. Around 12:16 a.m., Clarkstown Police conducted a welfare check at his Clydesdale Court home in New City, where they found the bodies of Morgan, 43-year-old Ornela, and their two children, ages 10 and 12. 

At the time, Clarkstown Police said it appeared Morgan had fatally shot his wife and sons before killing himself. Friday’s OSI report confirmed that conclusion. 

Morgan, 49, had served with the Bronxville Police Department since 2007 after seven years with the NYPD. He was promoted to detective in 2014 and sergeant in 2016.

to follow Daily Voice New City and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE