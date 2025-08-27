Trio Robs Late-Night DoorDasher In Hudson Valley, Police Say

The incident happened around 12:40 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 20, when Hudson City Police responded to a 911 call reporting a robbery near Strawberry Alley.

A DoorDash delivery driver told officers he was approached by three men who demanded his wallet and food order. One suspect claimed to have a firearm, though no weapon was displayed.

Fearing for his safety, the driver handed over his iPhone, cash, and the food order, police said. He was not physically injured.

A joint investigation by Hudson Police, the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, and the Columbia County District Attorney’s Office led to the arrests of:

Jayden Morrison, 18, of Hudson — charged with burglary and grand larceny, both felonies; remanded to the Columbia County Jail on $15,000 bail.

— charged with burglary and grand larceny, both felonies; remanded to the Columbia County Jail on $15,000 bail. Demetrius Mackey Jr., 20, of Hudson — charged with the same offenses; released on his own recognizance.

— charged with the same offenses; released on his own recognizance. Thomas Franqueira, 18, of Hudson — also charged with the same offenses; released on his own recognizance.

A search warrant later led to the discovery of the victim’s stolen iPhone at a residence in Valatie, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Hudson Police at 518-828-3388.

