Trio Of Storms Set To Hit Northeast Will Start With Dangerous System Packed With Ice

The first of the storms is due to arrive overnight Wednesday, Feb. 5 and start out with widespread snow, before transitioning to freezing rain in the early morning hours of Thursday, Feb. 6, followed by a shift to all rain, according to the National Weather Service.

In the first image above, locations where significant to severe icing is expected are shown in the darker shade, including parts of New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Maryland, and Virginia. Localized icing is forecast in the lighter-shaded areas.

Ice buildup of a quarter to a half-inch can weigh down power lines and snap tree limbs, triggering power outages in what AccuWeather labels "the first ice storm in years."

Snowfall accumulation of between 1 to 3 inches is predicted in areas in the lighter shade of blue in the second image above, including parts of northern New Jersey, Pennsylvania, as well as a broad area in New York, Connecticut and New England.

Two more winter systems are expected following the ice storm, with the second coming Saturday night, Feb. 8 into Sunday morning, Feb. 9, and the third on Tuesday, Feb. 11.

"This will be a busy pattern with potential disruptions to travel and business," AccuWeather Lead Long-Range Forecaster Paul Pastelok said.

