August Sky Show Packs Full Moon, Planet Pairing, Perseids: Here's When To Watch

With clear skies and a little planning, sky-watchers can capture all three events. No special equipment is required.

Sturgeon Moon

The final full moon of meteorological summer rises Friday evening, Aug. 8, and glows all night into Saturday, Aug. 9.

August’s moon is best known as the Sturgeon Moon, but Indigenous peoples also call it the Black Cherry Moon, Ricing Moon and Mountain Shadows Moon, according to AccuWeather.

Watch it climb the southeastern sky shortly after sunset for the most dramatic view.

Jupiter–Venus Conjunction

Set an early alarm for Tuesday, Aug. 12. Beginning around 4 a.m. local time, dazzling Venus and giant Jupiter will appear side-by-side in the eastern twilight. They will be separated by only a pinky-finger’s width at arm’s length.

No telescope is needed, though binoculars will sharpen the pair against the growing dawn. A nearly identical lineup repeats the following morning.

Perseid Meteor Shower Peak

Later that same night, on Tuesday, Aug. 12, and into early Wednesday morning, Aug. 13, Earth plows through debris left by Comet Swift-Tuttle. This event spawns the year’s most dependable meteor shower.

Bright moonlight from the just-passed full moon will wash out fainter “shooting stars.” This will trim counts to perhaps 20 meteors per hour instead of the usual 60-plus.

For the best show, find a dark location after midnight, face northeast, and give your eyes 20 minutes to adjust.

