Trial Begins For Man Accused Of Beheading Gov’t Worker Dad, Posting Severed Head On YouTube

Justin Mohn of Levittown allegedly shot and beheaded his government employee dad, 68-year-old Michael F. Mohn, in a bathroom at his parents' home in the 100 block of Upper Orchard Drive, in Middletown Township on Jan. 30, 2024, the Bucks County District Attorney's Jennifer Schorn explained.

Michael Mohn had worked for 20 years as an engineer in the geoenvironmental section of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, according to the DA.

In a nearly 14-minute YouTube video, Justin Mohn reportedly showed his father's severed head and called him a "traitor," while urging others to help him overthrow the U.S. government.

During a competency hearing last year, a defense expert revealed Mohn had written a letter to Russia’s ambassador to the United States, apologizing to President Vladimir Putin for previously claiming to be the czar of Russia and asking for refuge.

Judge Stephen A. Corr ruled that Mohn was competent to stand trial following a five-hour hearing. The judge reaffirmed the decision after a two-hour testimony by Mohn during his preliminary hearing on Tuesday, Sept. 10, as Daily Voice reported at the time.

Mohn was formally arraigned on Friday, Oct. 4. Prior to the arraignment, the Bucks County DA filed notice of aggravating circumstances, preserving their right to pursue the death penalty should Mohn be convicted of first-degree murder.

He remains held at the Bucks County Correctional Facility. His next court date is set for later this month.

Before the murder, Mohn had filed a series of bizarre federal lawsuits that were ultimately dismissed in December 2023. Click here to read all the details we found in those federal court documents.

Click here to follow Daily Voice New City and receive free news updates.