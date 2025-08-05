A Few Clouds with Haze 80°

Tranquilized Bear Rescued From Tree In NY Neighborhood

A tranquilized black bear was safely removed from a tree in an Orange County neighborhood thanks to teamwork between city police, firefighters, and wildlife officials.

The bear was taken down from a tree on Grove Street in Middletown. 

 Photo Credit: Middletown Fire Department
Ben Crnic
Ben Crnic

The incident unfolded on Monday, August 4, when Middletown Police called in the fire department for help retrieving the bear from a tree on Grove Street.

According to a social media post from the Middletown Fire Department on Tuesday, August 5, the bear — described humorously as an “oversize kitten” — had already been tranquilized when crews arrived. 

Firefighters worked with wildlife management agents to lower the animal safely to the ground. The bear was then tagged and transferred into the care of state wildlife officials, who will ensure he’s released into a more suitable habitat away from the city.

The department noted that the bear will be returned to a more wooded area where he belongs. 

