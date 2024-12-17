Update: Five Vehicle Hudson Valley Crash Injures 5 On I-84

According to the New York State Police, the crash occurred in Montgomery around 8 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 17.

State police said an investigation determined that Judith Lorveus-Feqyuere, 46, of Monroe, was driving westbound when she stopped in the passing lane for no apparent reason.

A second vehicle behind was able to stop but was rear-ended by a third vehicle, pushing it into Lorveus-Fequiere.

Vehicle three was hit by vehicle four, followed by vehicle five, state police said.

Five people were transported to a local hospital for minor injuries.

Lorveus-Fequiere was issued several tickets for vehicle and traffic violations.

Click here to follow Daily Voice New City and receive free news updates.