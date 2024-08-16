Trader Joe's Recalling 653K Scented Candles Sold Nationwide Due To Possible Fire Hazard: Cpsc

The Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) issued a fresh alert this week regarding its "Mango Tangerine Scented Candle," which they say may have an "unexpected burn pattern."

In July, the company issued an alert about the products.

According to Trader Joe's officials, the candle flame can spread from the wick to the wax causing a larger than expected flame, presenting a burn or fire risk.

A total of 653,000 candles are subject to the recall.

The recalled candles, which are part of the company's seasonal rotation were sold nationwide. The product is now being taken off store shelves.

It includes Trader Joe’s Mango Tangerine Scented Candles with SKU 56879.

The candles are white colored wax with a cotton wick in a tin container, weighing about 5.7 ounces, with the SKU number on the bottom of the tin container.

There have been 14 reports of incidents involving high flames, including three that caused minor property damage and two claims of minor burns.

According to the CPSC, "consumers should immediately stop using the recalled Mango Tangerine Scented Candles sold in June 2024 and return the candle to any Trader Joe’s store for a full cash refund of $4."

Anyone who may have purchased the candle has been advised not to use it, and instead discard it or return it to any retailer for a full refund.

Customers can contact Trader Joe's by calling (626) 599-3817 or by email.

