Trader Joe's Popular Mini Totes Return With Halloween Colors: When You Can Get One

Halloween versions of the $2.99 bags will arrive in stores, a Trader Joe's spokesperson confirmed to Daily Voice on Thursday, Oct. 2. The totes will be available nationwide while supplies last on Wednesday, Oct. 8.

The limited-edition totes will come in four Halloween-themed designs: solid black, solid orange, solid purple, and a multicolor option featuring black, orange, green, and purple. Customers can ask employees at any store about the bags' availability.

The holiday drop follows several earlier launches of the sought-after bags. Trader Joe's released pastel shades in April after the original red, yellow, navy, and forest green versions sold out within minutes in 2024.

Shoppers and resellers quickly drove up demand, TODAY reported. Some original bags were listed for hundreds of dollars online, while several eBay sellers were already offering sets of four Halloween totes for "presale" at nearly $60.

The supermarket chain also expanded the craze in the summer with a $3.99 insulated mini cooler bag, which sold out twice after its June release.

Click here to follow Daily Voice New City and receive free news updates.