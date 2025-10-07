Tractor-Trailer Driver Arrested After Hudson Valley Wreck Sees 2 Victims Flown To Hospital

The Ulster County wreck happened on Route 28 in the town of Shandaken, at around 1:40 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 4, according to New York State Police.

A preliminary investigation found that 41-year-old Oscar Madrid, of Somerset, New Jersey, was driving a Freightliner truck eastbound when he struck a Mazda, forcing it into the westbound lane, police said. The Mazda then collided with a Subaru.

The Subaru’s driver, a 37-year-old man from Wappingers Falls, and his 36-year-old female passenger were taken to Kingston Health Alliance Hospital with minor injuries, troopers said.

The Mazda’s occupants, a 28-year-old man and a 35-year-old woman from Newburgh, were both airlifted to Albany Medical Center. The woman was reported in critical but stable condition, while the driver was listed in stable condition.

Madrid and a 33-year-old male passenger from Fords, New Jersey, were not hurt.

Following the investigation, Madrid was arrested and charged with reckless endangerment, reckless driving, and multiple vehicle and traffic law violations. He was processed in Kingston and released on an appearance ticket.

Click here to follow Daily Voice New City and receive free news updates.