Total Lunar Eclipse Will Be Visible To Billions, But Not In North America: Here's Why

The year’s second and final total lunar eclipse arrives Sunday, Sept. 7.

AccuWeather reports that about 85 percent of the world’s population lives where the eclipse will be visible, weather permitting.

Prime viewing stretches across Asia, Africa, and Australia, with partial phases possible from parts of Europe, New Zealand, eastern Australia, and the eastern edge of Brazil.

North and South America will miss this one because the moon will be below the horizon on the opposite side of Earth at eclipse time.

The total phase lasts 82 minutes, from 5:30 p.m. UTC to 6:52 p.m. UTC, with the peak at 6:11 p.m. UTC. A partial eclipse bookends the totality on both sides.

Expect a blood moon. During totality the moon can glow deep red and copper as sunlight passes through Earth’s atmosphere before reaching the lunar surface, the same process that colors sunrises and sunsets.

This one also qualifies as a Super Blood Moon, occurring 2.6 days before the moon’s closest point to Earth.

September’s full moon carries traditional North American nicknames, including the Corn Moon, Rutting Moon, and Autumn Moon. It is not the Harvest Moon this year; that title goes to the full moon on Monday, Oct. 6.

Looking ahead, the next total lunar eclipse arrives Monday–Tuesday, March 2–3, 2026, and is expected to be visible across parts of North America, South America, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand.

