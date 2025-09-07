First Tornado Confirmed After Severe Storms Batter Northeast

The National Weather Service confirmed that the twister touched down in Holden, Massachusetts, located northwest of Worcester, late Saturday afternoon, Sept. 6, as part of an intense line of storms that moved across about a dozen states.

It was rated an EF-1 twister, the second weakest of the six levels on the Enhanced Fujita damage scale.

Radar detected the tornado around 4:07 p.m., along with a clear debris signature. The twister, which packed winds between 86 and 110 miles per hour, was on the ground only briefly before lifting, but still managed to cause significant damage.

The storm system produced widespread tree damage throughout central Massachusetts, with Holden and neighboring Paxton reporting numerous downed trees and power lines.

Tens of thousands of residents lost power in multiple states as the storms swept through. The storms also brought quarter-sized hail and raised the risk of flash flooding in some areas.

Despite the intensity of the tornado, no injuries were reported. Other communities, including Holyoke, Warren, Southampton, and Ashland, also reported severe weather impacts.

Cleanup efforts began in the Worcester area on Sunday, Sept. 7, as residents and utility crews worked to restore power and clear debris.

The severe weather forced the postponement of the Worcester Red Sox game and delayed the Breakaway Mass show at the Worcester Palladium.

The National Weather Service plans to conduct a full survey of the damage to better understand the tornado’s path and impact.

As recovery continues, officials are reminding residents of the ongoing risks that severe weather can pose, even outside the traditional tornado season.

The EF scale is as follows:

EF0 - Weak, winds of 65 to 85 mph

EF1 - Weak, winds of 86 to 110 mph

EF2 - Strong, winds of 111 to 135 mph

EF3 - Strong, winds of 136 to 165 mph

EF4 - Violent, winds of 166 to 200 mph

EF5 - Violent, winds of more than 200 mph

