Tinder Trap: Woman Gets 10 Years For Role In NY Ambush Robberies

Karina Carroll, 25, of Troy, was sentenced to five years in prison in Albany County Court on Monday, June 30, after pleading guilty to first-degree robbery. Her sentence will run consecutively to a previous five-year sentence doled out in Rensselaer County.

Carroll admitted to working with Terry Adams, 19, and William Camino, 20, both of Troy, to target unsuspecting men using Tinder.

The first robbery occurred in Troy on Feb. 18, 2024, when the trio used the dating app to lure a man into an alleyway near Congress and Cypress streets, prosecutors said.

The victim, thinking he was meeting with just Carroll, was instead met by Camino and Adams, who pulled guns and demanded his phone and wallet, as Daily Voice reported.

Hours later, Carroll lured a Guilderland man to a location near his Western Avenue apartment under the guise of a date. When the two returned to his residence, Adams and Camino emerged with firearms, robbing the man of his car, iPhone, and smartwatch.

Both Adams and Camino were previously sentenced to 10 years in prison for their roles in the crimes.

