TikTok In Shock After Star Shot Dead On NJ Beach Moments After Final Video

Chrystopher Whyte, of North Brunswick, was found with a single gunshot wound near the shoreline by Pier Village shortly before 9 p.m., NJ Advance says, citing a spokesperson for the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Whyte, who had more than 92,800 followers on TikTok, was known for his infectious energy — dancing in his car and surprising fans with backflips. His last video, in which he's sitting in a beach chair in the sand at Long Branch, had racked up more than 3.5 million views as of Friday afternoon, and the comments were flooded with heartbreak.

Whyte was a football player who graduated at Woodbridge High School, records show.

“I just wanna say, this man was an angel,” one fan wrote. “One time, me and my friend were being followed in Seaside and him and his friends came over and helped us... If he wasn’t there that night I don’t know what would’ve happened.”

“Nothing is more jarring than opening the comments and finding out this is someone’s last video of themself,” another wrote. “May he rest in peace.”

The circumstances surrounding the shooting have not yet been released. Authorities are asking anyone with information to contact Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office Detective Thomas Manzo at 800-533-7443 or Long Branch Police Detective Joseph Spitale at 732-222-1000 Ext. 1339.

