Tigers’ Riley Greene Just Did Something No One In MLB History Has Ever Done

The Detroit Tigers' Riley Greene made history Friday night by clubbing two home runs in the ninth inning — becoming the first player in MLB history to ever do so.

Greene led off the ninth with a solo shot, then added a three-run blast later in the inning as the Tigers clubbed four home runs in the frame to secure a 9-1 victory over the Los Angeles Angels.

It is the first time in the history of baseball that a player hit two home runs in the ninth inning.

When the inning started, the score was tied up 1-1.

“I was just thinking, ‘Win the baseball game.’ That's about it,” Greene told MLB.com after the win in LA. “That was the only thing on my mind: Let's win this game.”

After the game, when told he had made MLB history, Greene called it “pretty cool,” but added that the Tigers have another game Saturday to go out and play.

It was the second straight game the Tigers' offense put on a late-inning show after scoring eight runs in the eighth on Thursday and then tacking on nine in the ninth on Friday.

The Tigers improved to 21-12, ahead of the Cleveland Guardians and Kansas City Royals in the AL Central.

