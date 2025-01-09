This Virus With No Vaccine Causes Symptoms Similar To Cold: Here's What To Know

With no vaccines or specific treatments currently available, vigilance is key to avoiding infection of Human metapneumovirus (HMPV) is key.

HMPV, according to the Cleveland Clinic, usually causes symptoms similar to a cold, such as coughing, a runny nose, or a sore throat.

However, certain groups—young children, adults over 65, and those with weakened immune systems—are at higher risk for severe complications, including lung infections or worsening of chronic respiratory conditions like asthma or COPD.

Symptoms

HMPV symptoms can range from mild to severe and typically include:

Cough

Fever

Runny or stuffy nose

Sore throat

Wheezing

Shortness of breath

Rash

How It Spreads

The virus spreads through close contact with an infected person or by touching contaminated surfaces. It is most common during winter and early spring.

Prevention Tips

To reduce the risk of contracting HMPV:

Wash your hands often with soap and water or use hand sanitizer.

Cover your mouth and nose with your elbow when coughing or sneezing.

Avoid close contact with others if you’re sick.

Wear a mask if avoiding close contact isn’t possible.

Avoid touching your face, especially your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Do not share food or eating utensils.

Most HMPV cases are mild and can be managed at home with rest and fluids. However, seek medical attention if symptoms worsen or don’t improve.

For more information, visit the CDC’s HMPV page.

