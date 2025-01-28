This Spicy, Yet Tropical Seasoning Is 2025's Biggest Flavor, McCormick Says

McCormick named aji amarillo as its 2025 Flavor of the Year, the company said in a news release on Tuesday, Jan. 28. The announcement marks the 25th anniversary of the Hunt Valley, Maryland, company's annual Flavor Forecast, a global culinary report that has shaped food trends for decades.

Aji amarillo, which translates to "yellow chile pepper," is popular in many dishes from Peru and grows primarily in South America. The vibrant pepper matures into an orange hue and delivers a flavor profile reminiscent of passion fruit and mango, with a heat level ranging from 30,000 to 50,000 Scoville heat units.

The spice blend also has oak smoke, garlic, and onion.

"A staple in Peruvian cuisine, it's trending around the world, showing up as a key ingredient in appetizers, drinks, entrees, and more," the spice's website listing said. "As all things spicy continue to trend, this flavor leans into what’s new and next."

The seasoning will be available for a limited time starting Monday, Feb. 3.

"The aji amarillo is the true embodiment of flavors that pack a punch," said Hadar Cohen Aviram, an executive chef at McCormick. "Its versatility amplifies sweet and tangy flavors and adds depth to smoked or charred dishes. The new Aji Amarillo Seasoning is a sweet and spicy blend perfect for seafood, poultry, sauces, and more."

McCormick's Flavor Forecast has been a key source of culinary inspiration since 2000, predicting a rise in popularity for flavors like chipotle, pumpkin spice, and ube. The 2025 report highlighted island-inspired flavors, along with cooking techniques that bring out smoky, roasted, and caramelized notes.

The forecast also identified some unexpected combinations like the chili cucumber salad trend seen on TikTok with nearly 23 million views.

"For nearly 25 years, McCormick has defined flavor and influenced trends in everyday food and beverages," said Tabata Gomez, the company's Chief Marketing Officer. "Aji amarillo perfectly captures the bold, adventurous spirit of younger generations looking to expand their palates."

McCormick will also celebrate aji amarillo with the company's first-ever Flavor Night Market in Miami, Florida. The event will offer live music, free merchandise, and an immersive experience showcasing aji amarillo and other culinary trends.

The free event will be held on Friday, Feb. 21, from 4 to 11 p.m., and Saturday, Feb. 22, from 2 to 10 p.m.

You can click here to see McCormick's 2025 Flavor Forecast.

