This NJ Police Department Is Exposing Drivers Who Fail To Stop For School Buses

The Phillipsburg Police Department has begun sharing videos on Facebook of drivers caught on camera illegally passing stopped school buses, as part of its Safe Path Home Initiative with the Phillipsburg School District.

The department said officers are using the district’s bus technology to monitor bus stops and identify drivers who fail to stop for flashing red lights and extended stop signs.

“We will be featuring obvious and/or egregious improper passing of a school bus violations,” police wrote in a post. “In the following video, this is an example of how not to drive. Your fine is in the mail.”

According to police, violators face a fine of no less than $100 and up to 15 days in jail or community service for a first offense. Repeat offenders could face fines of up to $250 and additional jail time under N.J.S. 39:4-128.1.

The initiative aims to improve safety for students across Phillipsburg during the school year by holding reckless drivers accountable — one video at a time.

