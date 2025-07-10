Mostly Cloudy 78°

SHARE

This Jersey Girl Just Took Down World's Best Tennis Player At Wimbledon

Amanda Anisimova just pulled off one of the biggest upsets of Wimbledon 2025, defeating world No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka in the semifinals on Center Court Thursday, July 10.

Amanda Anisimova

Amanda Anisimova

 Photo Credit: si.robi - Wikipedia
Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories

Anisimova, who lived in Freehold, NJ, before her family moved to Florida and is seeded 12th, won 6-4, 4-6, 6-4 to punch her ticket to the Grand Slam final.

The 23-year-old outplayed 27-year-old Sabalenka in key moments, winning 69 percent of her second-serve points and converting four out of eleven break-point chances. Sabalenka, by contrast, converted just 3 of 14.

Anisimova, who played at the collegiate level for Penn, delivered a clutch performance despite serving five double faults. 

Her return game proved decisive, breaking Sabalenka twice in the final set to seal the victory.

Sabalenka hit more aces, 6 to 2, but it wasn’t enough to fend off Anisimova’s relentless pressure.

Anisimova is headed to the Grand Slam final Saturday, July 12. Her opponent is TBD.

to follow Daily Voice New City and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE