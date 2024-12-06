This Is Lone US Locale To Make Top 10 Of World's Best Cities In New Rankings

New York City has made significant progress in a new list of the world's best cities.

The 2024 Top 100 City Destinations Index, published by Euromonitor International, ranks global cities based on tourism performance, sustainability, and economic strength.

While Paris retained its crown as the top city, New York City climbed higher on the list, continuing to cement its place as a top global destination. It was ranked 10th last year, and is now at No. 6.

The Top 10 cities in the rankings include:

No. 1: Paris.

No. 2: Madrid.

No. 3: Tokyo.

No. 4: Rome.

No. 5: Milan.

No. 6: New York City.

No. 7: Amsterdam.

No. 8: Sydney.

No. 9: Singapore.

No. 10: Barcelona.

Paris maintained its hold on the top spot, thanks to its iconic attractions and the excitement surrounding the upcoming Summer Olympic Games.

Other US cities in the rankings include:

No. 18: Los Angeles.

No. 23: Las Vegas.

No. 33: Orlando and Miami (tied).

No. 36: San Francisco.

Globally, Europe dominated tourism, welcoming nearly 800 million international visitors in 2024, accounting for a significant percentage of global travel.

However, challenges like labor shortages and geopolitical issues could influence future growth.

