This Is Favorite Spot For Millennial Moms To Take A Break

For millennial moms, it’s become their top destination for squeezing in a quick snack.

Whether behind the wheel or just parked and catching their breath, moms are increasingly turning their cars into personal pause buttons.

According to a new survey of 2,000 millennial mothers, more than half say the car is their go-to break zone, and the No. 1 place to sneak a snack when the day doesn’t slow down.

The study, conducted by Talker Research on behalf of Sun-Maid Farmstand Reserve, reveals that 29 percent of millennial moms get fewer than 30 minutes to themselves on a typical day, and nearly two-thirds (65 percent) say they rarely have a moment alone.

And when millennial moms do get a quiet moment to themselves — as 87 percent say they cherish when they do — they spend it savoring their snack, scrolling, listening to music, or simply embracing the quiet.

The constant rush is real: Half say they can’t even remember the last time they weren’t hurried through a meal. One in seven admits to being so busy they “always” forget what day it is — a stat that’s left traditional meal routines in the dust.

Instead, moms are finding snack time wherever they can. That means grabbing bites while caring for kids (39 percent), doing chores (31 percent), cooking (24 percent), or, in some cases, eating in some truly unexpected spots: the shower, the treadmill, and even during church service were all cited.

Snacks are stashed accordingly: in purses (46 percent), cars (38 percent), work bags (33 percent), and even nightstands (19 percent).

The most popular on-the-go picks? Chips (53 percent), crackers (52 percent), string cheese (48 percent), granola or protein bars (48 percent), and fresh fruit (45 percent).

Some moms are moving toward more mindful options, too. Dried fruit and trail mix are trending upward, with many calling them “grown-up snacks” that align better with their evolving tastes.

Interestingly, 90 percent of moms say they snack on the same things as their kids — sometimes even without the kids around. Many say it’s simply because those snacks are convenient (49 percent), widely stocked (54 percent), or just plain tasty (45 percent).

"There’s something special about sharing a snack you’ve loved since childhood," Steve Loftus, President and CEO of Sun-Maid Growers of California, said.

