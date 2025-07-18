This Hudson Valley City Named One of America’s Greatest In New Report

The City of Poughkeepsie has climbed to No. 82 on World’s Best Cities.com’s list of the top 100 cities in the US for 2025, which recognized it for its revitalized downtown, walkability, and vibrant community life—all nestled alongside the scenic Hudson River.

"It is no secret that the City of Poughkeepsie faces a pivotal turning point in its lifespan," said Mayor Yvonne Flowers in response to the rankings, also adding, "That's why it was especially encouraging to be recognized once again as one of America's Greatest Cities."

A Data-Driven Destination

The recognition comes from Resonance Consultancy, which ranks the top 100 U.S. cities using its proprietary Place Power Score, which is a blend of performance statistics and public perception. The list only includes the principal cities of metropolitan areas with populations of 500,000 or more and factors in a mix of hard data like company count and airport access, as well as social sentiment drawn from sources like Google, Instagram, and Tripadvisor.

This year, Resonance added new metrics such as affordability and healthcare system quality. Through a national survey in partnership with Ipsos, over 2,000 Americans were asked which cities they would most like to live in, visit, or believe offer the best job opportunities. The final rankings balance livability, lovability, and prosperity, categories in which the website says Poughkeepsie showed strong results.

A City on the Rise

Poughkeepsie’s standout features include its No. 28 Walkability ranking, No. 51 Livability index score, and proximity to top educational institutions like Marist and Vassar Colleges. The Urban Trail Project and the Walkway Over the Hudson, the world’s longest elevated pedestrian bridge, add to its charm, while new boutique hotels and infrastructure projects are drawing fresh attention from tourists and potential residents alike, according to the website's writeup.

The “Queen City of the Hudson” has also seen a nearly 20 percent rise in home prices, a sign of growing interest in the Hudson Valley hub from New Yorkers seeking a more peaceful but still connected lifestyle.

Community & Culture at Its Core

With over 20 parks, a rich calendar of cultural events like Jazz in the Valley and the Oaxacan festival La Guelaguetza, and investments through the Downtown Revitalization Initiative and Business Improvement District, the city says it is building momentum in both community spirit and economic development.

Melaine Rottkamp, President and CEO of Destination Dutchess, summed it up in a city news release posted on Thursday, July 17: "I invite you to experience firsthand Poughkeepsie’s unique blend of historic charm, rich culture, college education, and stunning natural beauty.”

