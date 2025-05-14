This Dome-Shaped House In The Catskills Is NY’s Most Wishlisted Airbnb

The release comes as Airbnb reports a surge in spontaneous trips, with bookings made less than a week before check-in becoming the platform’s fastest-growing travel trend over the past three years.

“Trips booked less than a week before travel has been the fastest growing segment over the last three years,” the company said in its announcement.

“Searches for trips within 50–300 miles of guests’ origins make up nearly 25 percent of guest searches for summer trips this year.”

To celebrate the shift toward nearby travel, Airbnb unveiled the top wishlisted homes across all 50 states. Here are the ones in your state:

New Jersey: Cape May County Beach House

1 minute walk to the beach

Sleeps 13, five bedrooms

Approx. $1,600 per night

Pennsylvania: Texter Mountain Cabin in Robesonia

Wooded setting with a hot tub

Sleeps 4, two bedrooms

Approx. $440 per night

New York: Luxury Designer Dome in the Catskills (Roxbury)

Dome-shaped modern oasis

Sleeps 10, with 2-night minimum

Approx. $1,300 for two nights

Connecticut: The River Loft in Weston

Studio cottage with river access

Surrounded by 2+ acres of forest

2-night minimum, total $912

Massachusetts: Gingerbread House Treehouse in the Berkshire Hills (Tyringham)

Whimsical escape in a forest setting

Sleeps 4, two bedrooms

Approx. $818 for two nights

Maryland: Rustic Treehouse in McHenry

Tucked in the woods near Deep Creek Lake

Sleeps 5, two bedrooms

Approx. $922 for two nights

Virginia: Converted train stay with cozy charm

Sleeps 3, one bedroom

Approx. $321 per night

Click here for the full list to see top wishlisted homes in every state.

