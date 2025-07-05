These Wedding Issues Lead To Most Insurance Claims, Travelers Says

Travelers Insurance released its list of the most frequent wedding claims of 2024 on Monday, June 30. The Hartford, Connecticut-based provider said vendor issues were once again the top reason couples filed claims in 2024.

Those problems, like DJs or florists backing out of weddings, made up 27% of all paid claims.

"Soon-to-be-weds already have enough to worry about leading up to their big day," said Deidre LeBlanc, vice president of specialty lines for personal insurance at Travelers. "By understanding the most common mishaps, they can be better prepared to handle unexpected challenges."

After vendor trouble, the most common reasons couples filed wedding insurance claims were:

Illness or injuries (24%)

Extreme weather (22%)

Property damage (15%)

The warning comes as Zola projects the average wedding cost will rise for the third straight year.

