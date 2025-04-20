These Jobs Could Disappear Due To AI, Experts Say

A new report from the Pew Research Center, published on Thursday, April 3, reveals a striking consensus among both US adults and AI experts: cashiers are among the likeliest occupations to be displaced by artificial intelligence over the next two decades.

Roughly three-quarters of respondents in both groups expect AI to lead to fewer cashier jobs in the US by 2045.

More than half also foresee job losses among factory workers, software engineers, and journalists, signaling concern about automation reaching both blue- and white-collar roles.

But the study also highlights key differences between expert and public opinion. For instance, 62 percent of AI experts predict a drop in truck driving jobs, compared to just 33 percent of US adults.

Interestingly, Americans appear more concerned than the experts about potential AI disruption in creative and service-based fields.

Teachers, musicians, and even medical doctors were viewed by a sizable share of the public as vulnerable to job loss — despite fewer than half of experts agreeing.

Uncertainty plays a role, too. The share of adults who said they were unsure about AI’s job impact ranged from 13 to 26 percent, depending on the occupation.

The findings suggest growing unease about how AI could reshape the workforce — and a public still grappling with just how far that transformation might reach.

