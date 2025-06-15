These Gummies Just Got Pulled From Shelves Nationwide

The products — from Welby, Berkley Jensen, and VitaGlobe — were distributed on Amazon.com and at Aldi and BJ’s retail stores, as well as online through various sellers. Consumers with a peanut allergy are being urged to return or dispose of affected bottles.

The recall covers one lot number — 248046601 — with an expiration date of October 2026. The undeclared allergen was flagged during routine testing conducted by Aldi, despite internal testing by the manufacturer showing no peanut content.

The recall was issued by Vita Warehouse Corp., which described the move as precautionary and confirmed no allergic reactions have been reported.

Affected products include:

Welby Vitamin B12 Energy Support 1000 mcg 140 Gummies

Berkley Jensen Vitamin B12 1000 mcg 250 Gummies

VitaGlobe Vitamin B12 Extra Strength 60 Gummies

All bottles in question are clear plastic with white caps and various label colors. Lot and expiration details are printed on the bottom of the packaging.

Consumers allergic to peanuts are urged not to consume the gummies and should return them for a full refund. Anyone experiencing symptoms of an allergic reaction should seek medical attention immediately.

The recall was announced Thursday, June 12 and is being conducted with the knowledge of the US Food and Drug Administration.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

