These Areas In Northeast Could See Snow, Wintry Mix On Groundhog Day

With high temperatures climbing to around the 40-degree mark on Friday, Jan. 31, precipitation later in the morning and for the rest of the day will be in the form of rain for most of the region, with a wintry mix farther north and inland.

Precipitation will become light in the evening. In some inland areas, there will sleet, with locations farthest north potentially seeing several inches of snowfall.

Skies will gradually become mainly sunny on Saturday, Feb. 1, with temperatures falling in the afternoon to at or below the freezing mark.

It will be overcast and windy Saturday night, with cloud cover lingering into Groundhog Day on Sunday, Feb. 2.

Temperatures will fall below freezing late in the afternoon, setting the stage for the potential for a wintry mix and snow mainly in upstate New York and northern New England. There could be freezing rain and sleet farther south.

Areas where accumulating snowfall is possible on Sunday are shown in the two shades of blue in the image above from AccuWeather.

"Some of the same areas in New York and New England experiencing snow late Friday and Friday night can expect another dose of snow late Sunday into Sunday night," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Courtney Travis said.

It will remain cloudy on Monday, Feb. 3, and temperatures will climb well into the 40s, and even hit the 50-degree mark in locations farther south.

The outlook for Tuesday, Feb. 4 calls for mostly sunny and skies and highs in the 40s.

