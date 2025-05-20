These Are Top Faces Of Democratic Party, New Poll Reveals

A new poll sheds some light.
A Co/efficient survey conducted from Wednesday, May 7 to Friday, May 9 asked 1,462 likely voters who they view as the “face” of the Democratic Party:
Here are the top finishers:
- New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, 26 percent
- Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, 12 percent
- Texas Rep. Jasmine Crockett, 8 percent
- Former Vice President Kamala Harris, 6 percent
- Former Transportation Sec. Pete Buttigieg, 5 percent (tied)
- Congressional Democratic Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, 5 percent (tied)
- New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker, 4 percent
- California Gov. Gavin Newsom, 2 percent
But in a telling sign, there does not appear to be anyone who could be close to being viewed as a consensus frontrunner.
Tied with Ocasio-Cortez at 26 percent was not a person, but "No One."
Another 22 percent responded, "Other."
The poll has a plus or minus margin of error of 3.27 percent.
