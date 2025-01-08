These Are 10 Worst Cities For Traffic In US: Brand-New Rankings

The 2024 INRIX Global Traffic Scorecard sheds light on the cities most affected, providing valuable insights into the challenges faced by drivers.

Here are the 10 cities with the worst traffic, according to INRIX:

New York City – The Big Apple leads the nation, with drivers losing countless hours in traffic.

Chicago – The Windy City ranks second, with congestion remaining a major issue.

Los Angeles – LA’s infamous gridlock earns it the third spot.

Boston – Beantown’s historic streets come with modern-day delays.

Philadelphia – The City of Brotherly Love isn’t so loving when it comes to traffic.

Miami – Sunshine and gridlock go hand in hand in South Florida.

Houston – The largest city in Texas makes the list with its sprawling roads.

Atlanta – Southern charm meets bumper-to-bumper frustration.

Washington, DC – Commuters in the nation’s capital face significant delays.

Seattle – The Emerald City rounds out the top 10 with its persistent congestion.

The INRIX report highlights several factors contributing to the worsening traffic, including increased economic activity, urban population growth, and a slower return to remote work than expected.

Traffic congestion not only wastes time but also impacts the environment and the economy, making it a pressing issue for city planners and policymakers.

For more details, explore the full 2024 INRIX Global Traffic Scorecard here.

