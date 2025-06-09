These 10 Everyday Annoyances Trigger Americans Most

From lagging Wi-Fi to the dreaded door knock, Americans say it's often the tiniest triggers that spark the biggest meltdowns.

The top culprits? Seeing someone they want to avoid (46 percent), an uninvited knock at the door (44 percent), and being talked to when they want silence (43 percent).

More than 40 percent said slow or spotty internet is a stress bomb. Loud chewing (40 percent), unexpected phone calls (34 percent), and even someone breathing heavily nearby (25 percent) made the list.

The data, collected by Talker Research on behalf of CBDfx, also revealed some of the more unusual stressors: “the texture of my socks,” “aluminum cans,” “not washing my hair for two days,” and “the beeping sound on TV to hide swearing.”

Economic anxiety also remains high. Nearly half of respondents (47 percent) said just thinking about how expensive everything has gotten raises their blood pressure. Other common tension points include running late in traffic (40 percent) and simple miscommunications (39 percent).

So how do Americans unwind? Most say they turn to music (58 percent), followed by deep breathing or meditation (34 percent), and cuddling pets (32 percent).

And when it comes to choosing between their partner or their favorite artist during stressful moments, the artist wins: 46 percent to 34 percent.

A majority of those surveyed (84 percent) said their go-to relaxation method has remained unchanged for over a decade. Largely because it works.

The survey, which polled Americans who have previously tried CBD or THC products, found that one in five take CBD gummies daily, and 30 percent use THC products every day to help manage stress.

Users of CBD report a 54 percent average drop in stress, while THC users say their levels drop by more than two-thirds (68 percent).

Nearly three in five respondents (58 percent) believe there is less stigma around CBD and THC than a decade ago. But 67 percent say they're more easily stressed than just five years ago.

That may be why two-thirds agree that America would be less wound-up if more people took CBD or THC to relax.

Seventy-three percent of respondents say stress affects their quality of life. Even more (77 percent) said it impacts their sleep.

Only 20 percent of Americans say they avoid looking at their phones past a certain hour at night, and just 11 percent avoid it first thing in the morning.

Top 10 Everyday Annoyances That Stress Americans Out:

Seeing someone they want to avoid — 46 percent

A knock on the door when unprepared for guests — 44 percent

People talking to them when they want silence — 43 percent

Wi-Fi lagging or cutting out — 40 percent

Loud chewing — 40 percent

Unexpected phone calls — 34 percent

Heavy breathing nearby — 25 percent

Alarm clock — 21 percent

Text message alerts — 16 percent

Phone or notifications going off during a meeting — 15 percent

