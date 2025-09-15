These 10 Airports Have Worst Delays In 2025, Study Finds

Travel insurance agency InsureMyTrip released a list of the nation's 10 most delay-prone airports on Tuesday, Sept. 9. The Rhode Island company used Department of Transportation data from the first five months of 2025.

Here are the 10 most delay-prone airports, according to InsureMyTrip:

Washington, DC (DCA) West Palm Beach, FL (PBI) Newark, NJ (EWR) San Juan, Puerto Rico (SJU) Knoxville, TN (TYS) Cincinnati (CVG) Buffalo, NY (BUF) Dallas/Fort Worth, TX (DFW) Norfolk, VA (ORF) Philadelphia (PHL)

The findings come just days after the DOT confirmed it ended a Biden-era proposal that would have required airlines to pay passengers cash, along with providing meals and hotel stays. The compensation would have been for delays or cancellations caused by mechanical failures or other airline-controlled issues.

The plan would have guaranteed at least $200 for long delays and up to $775 for disruptions lasting nine hours or more. It also considered free rebooking on other airlines and covering meals and hotels for overnight stays.

US airlines are currently required to refund passengers for canceled flights, but they don't have to pay out for delays.

