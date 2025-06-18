Fog/Mist 70°

SHARE

'The Next Week Will Be Big,' Trump Says; Iran Leader Warns US Of Possible 'Irreparable Damage'

As the conflict between Israel and Iran escalates, President Donald Trump is not saying if the United States will get involved.

Iran Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, President Donald Trump.

Iran Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, President Donald Trump.

 Photo Credit: Wikipedia via Khamenei.ir/The White House
Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories

But on Wednesday morning, June 18, Trump said, "The next week is going to be very big — maybe less than a week.”

When questioned about the possibility of a US strike on Iranian nuclear facilities, Trump stated, "I may do it. I may not do it. I mean, nobody knows what I’m going to do.”

Tehran has warned that such a move would be met with strong retaliation if it occurs.

Earlier on Wednesday, Iran Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei cautioned that any US military action aimed at the Islamic Republic would cause “irreparable damage for them,” asserting that Iran would not capitulate to Trump’s demands for surrender. 

On Tuesday, June 17, Trump stated that the US knows where Khamenei is now "hiding."

“He is an easy target, but is safe there – We are not going to take him out, at least not for now,” Trump said. 

Trump then added: "Our patience is wearing thin.”

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to follow Daily Voice New City and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE