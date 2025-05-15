Tell It To Your Realtor: Pop Star Taylor Dayne's Former Historic NY Estate Listed For $2.8M

The former Lloyd Harbor estate of Long Island native and chart-topping singer Taylor Dayne has officially hit the market—and it’s already drawing eyes. The historic six-bedroom, five-bathroom Victorian-era stunner at 381 West Neck Road is listed for $2.875 million.

Built in 1869 and designed by architect Charles Homer Davis, the 6,600-square-foot home is a certified showstopper, boasting classic Second Empire architecture with Queen Anne flourishes, a mansard roof, a truncated tower, and sprawling wraparound porches, according to the listing from Lucky to Live Here Realty.

Did we mention there are also two pristine acres of grounds that include a newly upgraded in-ground pool and a former horse paddock?

The home, officially known as the Charles Homer Davis House, is listed on the National Register of Historic Places, but has been updated with modern amenities including a chef’s kitchen, radiant heated floors, and central air.

The listing calls the property “a world of timeless elegance” that is both “grandiose and gracefully set atop two pristine acres” in one of the North Shore’s most coveted communities.

“Sunlight streams through oversized windows highlighting exquisite birch and walnut inlaid hardwood floors, intricate hand-carved moldings with a rich, welcoming color palette,” the listing reads, with soaring ceilings and a flexible open layout “perfect for both intimate gatherings and grand entertaining.”

Dayne, best known for her late ‘80s mega-hit “Tell It To My Heart”, once called the elegant estate home — adding a pop-culture sparkle to its already historic charm.

Born Leslie Wunderman, Dayne graduated from Baldwin High School before rocketing to fame with a string of Billboard hits, including “Love Will Lead You Back” and “Prove Your Love.” Over her decades-long career, she’s sold millions of records, earned Grammy nominations, and performed for world leaders.

The home had been viewed over 4,700 times on Zillow alone as of Thursday, May 15.

