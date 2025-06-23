Teens Targeted Victims Through Dating App In Violent Rockland Robbery Scheme: Police

The arrests followed a detailed investigation by the Ramapo Police Department, which uncovered a disturbing pattern of threats, intimidation, and armed robberies, the department announced on Friday, June 20.

According to police, the two suspects, one from Flushing, Queens, and one from Monsey, used a dating app to lure victims to a children’s park in the Village of Wesley Hills during the late night and early morning hours.

Once there, the suspects allegedly displayed weapons, physically assaulted the victims, and stole their belongings.

Both men, whose names have not been made public, were arrested and arraigned before Judge Schnelwar in Wesley Hills Court. Bail was set at $50,000 cash, $100,000 secured bond, or $200,000 unsecured bond for each. They were remanded to Rockland County Jail pending future court appearances.

The men face more than a dozen charges, including:

First and second-degree robbery as hate crimes;

Third- and fourth-degree grand larceny as hate crimes;

Coercion, criminal mischief, and unlawful imprisonment as hate crimes;

Criminal use of a firearm, weapon possession, and stolen property possession;

Conspiracy, menacing, aggravated harassment, and more.

Investigators believe there may be additional victims who have not yet come forward. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Murphy or Detective Quinn at 845-357-2400.

Click here to follow Daily Voice New City and receive free news updates.