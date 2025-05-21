Teen Shot At Basketball Courts In Hudson Valley: Suspect At Large

The shooting happened on Monday night, May 19 at around 10 p.m., when the teen was found at Montefiore Mount Vernon Hospital with a gunshot wound to his right leg, Mount Vernon city officials said on Tuesday night, May 20.

Preliminary reports indicate the shooting occurred at the basketball courts located in Mount Vernon at South 7th Avenue and West 4th Street. As of Tuesday night, police had not identified any suspects in the case.

The Mount Vernon Police Department is asking anyone with information to come forward. Tips can be submitted confidentially by calling the Detective Division at 914-665-2510. Anonymous tips can also be sent via text by messaging “MVPD” and the tip to 847411, or by using the “Mount Vernon PD” mobile app, available on the Apple and Google Play stores.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

