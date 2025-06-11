Teen Held Knife To Victim's Neck In Armed Robbery In Rockland County, Police Say

The incident unfolded just before 8 p.m. on Sunday, May 18, when officers were called to South Madison Avenue for a reported armed robbery, Ramapo Police Lt. Chris Franklin told Daily Voice on Wednesday, June 11.

Investigators say the suspect, 18-year-old Jostin Javier Cabrera-Ruiz of Chestnut Ridge, confronted someone he knew, threatened him by holding a knife to his throat, and stole several personal items before fleeing.

Detectives launched an investigation and quickly identified Cabrera-Ruiz as the suspect. While following up on leads, officers learned he may have been with a young woman at the time of the robbery who may have been held against her will. Concerned for her safety, police began an intensive search.

Through a mix of social media analysis, witness interviews, and interdepartmental coordination, officers found both Cabrera-Ruiz and the woman shortly afterward, according to Ramapo Police Chief Daniel Hyman.

The woman was found unharmed, and Cabrera-Ruiz was arrested on the spot. Police say they recovered the weapon and the stolen property during the arrest.

Cabrera-Ruiz was charged with a total of eight crimes, including first-degree robbery, criminal possession of a weapon, menacing, grand larceny, petit larceny, assault, criminal mischief, and possession of stolen property. He was arraigned before a judge and remanded to the Rockland County Jail.

