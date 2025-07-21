Teen Drowns At Popular Swimming Hole In Hudson Valley Days Before 15th Birthday

Troopers responded to Rondout Creek's Split Rock area off State Route 55 in the town of Wawarsing just before 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 16, following reports of a possible drowning.

A preliminary investigation found that the victim — identified as Charief Spratley — had been swimming with friends when he went under and never resurfaced, according to New York State Police.

His friends tried to save him but were unsuccessful. They called 911 and stayed on the line until emergency crews arrived.

State troopers conducted an initial search of the water but were unable to locate the teen. The Ulster Hose Company 5 Dive Team recovered Spratley’s body around 9:20 p.m.

First responders attempted lifesaving measures at the scene, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Spratley would have turned 15 on July 19, just three days later, his sister, Chanquel McCoy, wrote on a GoFundMe campaign. The family is now dealing with unexpected expenses on top of their unimaginable loss.

“Me and my family need help with everything that we face after Charief (My Handsome Face)’s demise,” she wrote. “We have to figure out medical bills, funeral arrangements, memorial and so much more.”

She added, “Kind words and prayers are needed as well… Thank you again, ‘Our Village.’”

Those interested in supporting the family can donate via GoFundMe here.

