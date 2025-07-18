Teen Convicted After Blowing Through Stop Sign While High on THC In NY: DA

The defendant, whose name was not made public because he was only 18 at the time of his arrest, was convicted on Thursday, July 17, in connection to an incident that occurred around 11 p.m. on September 29, 2024, the Orange County District Attorney's Office announced.

On the day of the incident, Middletown Police officers patrolling near Wisner Avenue saw a black Mercedes fail to stop at the intersection with Grand Avenue. Upon stopping the vehicle, officers said they smelled burned marijuana and noticed signs of impairment from the driver.

The driver admitted to smoking marijuana throughout the day, stopping only just before getting behind the wheel, prosecutors said. Field sobriety tests indicated impairment, and a blood test later confirmed the presence of THC—the psychoactive ingredient in marijuana—in his system.

"This defendant made the conscious decision of operating a car after a day spent smoking marijuana and by doing so, put everyone else driving on our roads in peril," said DA David Hoovler.

The defendant is scheduled to be sentenced at a later date.

