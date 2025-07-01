Teen Caught With Loaded 9mm 'Ghost Gun' In Rockland County: Police

The discovery was made on Thursday, June 26, when Ramapo Police officers responded to a residence in the town for a reported domestic dispute. While investigating, officers found the teen in possession of a 9mm ghost gun loaded with eight rounds of ammunition, the department said on Monday night, June 30.

Ghost guns are privately assembled firearms that lack serial numbers, making them difficult to trace and illegal under New York law.

The teen was arrested and charged with criminal possession of a weapon and criminal possession of a firearm, police said. He was processed and released on an appearance ticket for the Youth Part of the Superior Court.

